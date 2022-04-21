Hospital operator, Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is trading lower on Thursday as Wall Street reacts to the company’s decision to maintain its 2022 outlook even after reporting better than expected financials for 1Q 2022.

The biggest revenue generator, the hospital segment, recorded ~$3.8B revenue with a ~4% YoY decline for the quarter as the same hospital admissions slipped ~1.4% YoY on an adjusted basis amid Omicron-driven COVID impact.

However, the Ambulatory Care (Ambulatory) segment comprising the operations of United Surgical Partners International (USPI) generated $738M in revenue with ~14% YoY growth.

The net income climbed ~26% to $280M, as total net operating revenue and salaries, wages, and benefits remained flat at $4.7B and $2.1B, respectively.

“We were surprised to see the guidance maintained and the second-quarter outlook come in light on the heels of another quarter of strong profitability and seemingly strong momentum with USPI,” Bloomberg reported quoting William Blair. The analyst Matt Larew has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meanwhile, Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes attributed the unchanged annual adj. EBITDA guidance to COVID-related uncertainties, labor impact, and continuing volume recovery. Hynes has a Buy rating on Tenet (THC) with a $103 per share target.

On Wall Street, the stock has a Buy rating and a price target of ~$101.76 per share on average currently.