Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) (PAGP) and Atura Power signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to conduct a low-carbon hydrogen and subsurface storage feasibility study and front-end engineering design study related to the companies' operations in Windsor, Ontario.

The companies said the prospective studies will analyze the technical and commercial feasibility for Atura to design, construct and operate a 20 MW electrolyzer adjacent to its Brighton Beach Generating Station and for Plains to provide subsurface hydrogen storage service at its nearby Windsor salt-cavern product storage facility.

The start of the feasibility and FEED studies is contingent on receipt of Canadian federal grant funding, which is anticipated in Q2 2022.

