Virco Manufacturing prelim Q4 sales more than doubles
Apr. 21, 2022 3:53 PM ETVirco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) said Thursday its prelim. Q4 net sales more than doubled Y/Y to $40.1M.
- Prelim. Q4 pre-tax loss was $5.2M vs. pre-tax loss of $6.5M in the year-ago period.
- Higher unrecovered material costs, along with increased expenses associated with material costs, freight and logistic costs, negatively impacted operating margins.
- Orders were up 65% Y/Y in Q4, which is usually a slow quarter in the seasonal cycle for school furniture. This led to a record backlog at year-end.
- As of Mar. 31, fiscal YTD shipments and unshipped backlog stood at $85.1M vs. $52.1M on Mar. 31, 2021.
- Backlog component was $67.8M vs. $35.8M on Mar. 31, 2021.
- Order rates in the initial months of FY23 expanded the backlog further into record territory.
- Q4 gross margin was 26.5% vs. 24.8% in Q4 2021, driven by higher revenue. The increase was partially offset by higher raw material costs and transportation expenses.
- "Our pricing for FY23 has been adjusted upward and reflects higher material and freight costs we are seeing due to inflationary pressures, which should enable us to offset the margin pressure that we experienced throughout most of FY22," said CEO Robert Virtue.