Voyager Therapeutics plunges as board members depart

  • The shares of gene therapy company, Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) have recorded the biggest intraday loss on Thursday after announcing that two of its board members had requested not to be nominated for re-election at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
  • Directors of the board, Mark Levin and Steven Paul made the request on April 14 in consultation with the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the company said in a regulatory filing.
  • The duo cited the need to cut work commitments and the number of board of other public firms they serve as reasons for their decision.
  • They “confirmed that such request was not based upon any disagreement with the Board or with the management on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices,” Voyager (VYGR) added. The company has obtained the services of a search firm to find the replacements.
  • The shares of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) had more than doubled in value in the year so far, as shown in this graph.
