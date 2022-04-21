Intuitive Surgical Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.49B beats by $60M
Apr. 21, 2022 4:05 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Intuitive Surgical press release (NASDAQ:ISRG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.49B (+15.5% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% compared with the first quarter of 2021.
- The Company placed 311 da Vinci Surgical Systems, an increase of 4% compared with 298 in the first quarter of 2021.
- The Company grew its da Vinci Surgical System installed base to 6,920 systems as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 13% compared with 6,142 as of the end of the first quarter of 2021.