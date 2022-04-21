Hexo to shutter Belleville facility to streamline operations
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) said Thursday it will close its Belleville facility and transition its operations to other sites to streamline operations and capitalize on production efficiencies.
- All manufacturing machinery and equipment currently at the facility will be transferred to other sites.
- There will be no impact on production or shipments during the transition, which is slated to be complete by July-end.
- HEXO is working closely with employees of the facility to reduce the impact of this move, including offering career counselling and other transitional services.
- ~230 employees will be impacted by this decision.
- "Our decision is designed to leverage other sites with available infrastructure and capabilities to improve production outputs while significantly reducing costs across our entire network," said HEXO acting COO Charlie Bowman.
- Truss Beverage operations will not be impacted by the transition and will continue to operate out of the Belleville plant.
- The transition is part of Hexo's strategic plan to record positive operational cash flow within the next 4 quarters.