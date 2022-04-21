The Tennessee Court of Appeals has vacated a lower court's default ruling against Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) in an opioid case as the judge in the circuit court should have recused himself due to prejudice against the company.

In February, Circuit Court for Cumberland County Judge Jonathan Young issued a default judgment against Endo (ENDP) finding that the company deliberately withheld evidence from plaintiffs, who are Tennessee cities and counties, Reuters reported.

Endo alleged that Facebook posts and an interview with legal news site Law360 from Young demonstrated bias in the case. In one of those posts, Young said he wanted to "ban" opioids.

"The above Facebook activity can reasonably be construed to suggest that the trial judge has a specific agenda that is antagonistic to the interests of those in the pharmaceutical industry," Judge Arnold Goldin wrote in the ruling for the appellate court. The other two members of the panel agreed with the decision in favor of Endo (ENDP).

The case is now remanded to a different judge.

Endo (ENDP) closed down 9% on Thursday.

Endo (ENDP) reached a $10M settlement over opioid claims with San Francisco on Wednesday.