PPG Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $0.26, revenue of $4.31B beats by $70M
Apr. 21, 2022 4:13 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PPG press release (NYSE:PPG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $4.31B (+11.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Organic sales growth of about 7%, led by higher selling prices.
- Q2 2022 Guidance: Aggregate sales volumes down a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis.
- Corporate expenses are expected to be $60 million to $70 million
- Net interest expense is expected to be $26 million to $30 million
- Effective tax rate of 23% to 24%
- Reported EPS of $1.44 to $1.74
- Adjusted EPS $1.60 to $1.90, excluding amortization expense of $0.14 and costs related to previously approved and communicated business restructuring of $0.02.