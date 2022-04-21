PPG Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $0.26, revenue of $4.31B beats by $70M

Apr. 21, 2022 4:13 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PPG press release (NYSE:PPG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $4.31B (+11.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Organic sales growth of about 7%, led by higher selling prices.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Aggregate sales volumes down a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis.
  • Corporate expenses are expected to be $60 million to $70 million
  • Net interest expense is expected to be $26 million to $30 million
  • Effective tax rate of 23% to 24%
  • Reported EPS of $1.44 to $1.74
  • Adjusted EPS $1.60 to $1.90, excluding amortization expense of $0.14 and costs related to previously approved and communicated business restructuring of $0.02.
