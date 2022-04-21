Elon Musk said in talks with PE firm Thoma Bravo for possible Twitter bid
Apr. 21, 2022 4:14 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Elon Musk is said in talks with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo about partnering on a potential Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) takeover bid. Twitter rose 1.6% in after hours trading.
- Thoma Bravo executives are said mixed on a potential partnership due to Musk's behavior and controversial politics, according to a NYPost report.
- The report comes after Musk earlier Thursday said he will explore a potential tender offer for Twitter (TWTR), having secured $46.5 billion committed financing for the deal. Musk's filing says entities related to him have received commitment letters committing to about $46.5 billion to finance the offer.
- The Thoma Bravo news comes after the NYPost last Thursday reported that the private equity firm was said to be working on a possible rival bid for Twitter. CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday appeared to nix the idea of Thoma Bravo bidding for Twitter.
- Twitter shares have been seesawing this week as media have reported various stories about potential financing for Musk's TWTR bid. On Tuesday, the FT reported that several large PE firms don't want to participate an offer for the social media giant.
- Blackstone (BX), Vista Equity and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) are some of the biggest PE firms that decided against providing an "equity check" for a TWTR takeover, according to the FT report. The main concern among PE firm and banks is that Twitter doesn't generate enough cash to service the debt needed for a deal.