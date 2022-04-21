Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares dropped for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday as Wall Street reacted to recent comments made by a senior FDA official on the review of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Today’s selloff came despite positive views issued by H.C. Wainwright on the company’s COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccine, for which Novavax (NVAX) released early Phase 1/2 data on Wednesday.

Maryland-based biotech has yet to receive the U.S. regulatory nod for the protein-based COVID-19 shot, which has already been authorized by multiple countries and global bodies, including the European Union and the World Health Organization (WHO).

At a meeting on Wednesday, Dr. Doran Fink, a deputy director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), highlighted the challenges in the review of the Novavax (NVAX) vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid in Europe.

Dr. Fink, a senior vaccine official at the FDA, even hinted that the agency might require more data to complete the review.

“This is an incredibly complex review process that involves review of not just clinical data but also manufacturing data that will be needed to make a determination about emergency use authorization,” he said.

“And once we have all the data we need to complete our review, again, we will work diligently to present those data to our advisory committee and in a timely manner in order to make a decision.”