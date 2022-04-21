Forestar Group GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.23, revenue of $421.6M beats by $32.33M
- Forestar Group press release (NYSE:FOR): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $421.6M (+46.8% Y/Y) beats by $32.33M.
- Achieved return on equity of 14.5% for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022, an improvement of 490 basis points; 8th consecutive quarter of ROE improvement.
- Outlook: We still expect to deliver between 19,500 and 20,000 lots generating approximately $1.7 billion of revenue in fiscal 2022 and now expect our pre-tax profit margin for the full fiscal year to be between 14.0% and 14.5%, up from our previous guidance of 13.5% to 14.0%.