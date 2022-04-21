Federal REIT to acquire shopping mall in Virginia for $200M
Apr. 21, 2022 4:19 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) said Thursday it will acquire Kingstowne Towne Center in Kingstowne, Virginia for $200M.
- The acquisition will close in 2 phases. FRT closed phase 1 of the deal for $100M and expects to close phase 2 for $100M in Jul.
- The combined property, which is 97% leased, comprises 410K sq. ft. of retail space on 45 acres of land.
- FRT expects to increase the asset's value over time through remerchandising and incremental capital investment.
- With the addition of Kingstowne Towne Center, FRT owns and operates over 4M sq. ft. of real estate in Virginia.