Federal REIT to acquire shopping mall in Virginia for $200M

  • Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) said Thursday it will acquire Kingstowne Towne Center in Kingstowne, Virginia for $200M.
  • The acquisition will close in 2 phases. FRT closed phase 1 of the deal for $100M and expects to close phase 2 for $100M in Jul.
  • The combined property, which is 97% leased, comprises 410K sq. ft. of retail space on 45 acres of land.
  • FRT expects to increase the asset's value over time through remerchandising and incremental capital investment.
  • With the addition of Kingstowne Towne Center, FRT owns and operates over 4M sq. ft. of real estate in Virginia.
