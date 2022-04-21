Updated 4:28 p.m.: Snap stock (NYSE:SNAP) quickly fell by double digits, but then reversed to a 5% gain postmarket Thursday after posting a surprise adjusted loss, and revenues landed with a slight miss of expectations amid a "challenging" environment.

User growth stayed strong, but broke a streak of five straight quarters over 20%: Daily active users grew 18% year-over-year to 332 million.

DAUs rose both sequentially and year-over-year broadly across its regions (North America, Europe, and Rest of World), the company notes.

Revenues grew by 38% to $1.063 billion, just short of expectations for $1.07 billion, and net loss was $360 million. Adjusted EBITDA swung to a gain of $64 million from a prior-year loss of $2 million.

The business had underlying momentum in a "challenging operating environment," CEO Evan Spiegel said, adding “We remain focused on providing value for our growing community, delivering ROI for our advertising partners, and investing against our enormous opportunity in augmented reality."

Operating cash flow dipped slightly year-over-year, to $127 million from $137 million, and free cash flow did likewise (to $106 million from $126 million).

For Q2, it's forecasting a return to 20%-plus revenue growth (between 20-25%, it says) and it's forecasting adjusted EBITDA between break-even and $50 million.

Snap is set to release new products at services at its annual Snap Partner Summit next week.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.