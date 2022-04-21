FDA accepts Revance's application resubmission for its injection to treat frown lines
Apr. 21, 2022 4:21 PM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's application for resubmission of its DaxibotulinumtoxinA injection to treat moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines.
- Despite the news, RVNC stock -11.2% to $15 in aftermarket trading. It had earlier closed -3% at $16.89.
- In October last year, the FDA had declined to approve the injection, citing deficiencies found during an inspection at RVNC's manufacturing facility.
- "The FDA designated the (Biologics License Application) as a class 2 resubmission, which has a six-month review period and includes a required reinspection of the company’s manufacturing facility," RVNC said on Thursday.
- The FDA set the so-called Prescription Drug User Fee Act date - or the date by which the regulator is set to decide on the application - as Sept. 8.