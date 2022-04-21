BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is bouncing higher in post-market hours after reporting a beat on top and bottom line estimates and affirming its aggressive growth strategy.

Of particular note for those parsing the print was a 33.9% jump in comparable restaurant sales and a move into the black for net income, notching $1.5 million as compared to net loss of $3.1 million in the prior year.

“The strong sales momentum we built through the quarter, which has continued into April, highlights the unique strength of the BJ’s concept to bring guests together to create memorable dining experiences featuring great menu favorites and award-winning craft beers,” commented Greg Levin, Chief Executive Officer and President.

He noted that weekly restaurant sales in dollar terms for the chain climbed throughout the quarter, emerging rapidly from the impact of the Omicron variant that hit January traffic hard. He added that the continued momentum is unlocking avenues for the restaurant to handle growing inflationary pressures and staffing problems. Restaurant level operating margin was maintained at just under 10% against these pressures.

With a bullish outlook broadly, management also declared its plan to significantly expand its footprint.

“With BJ’s unique positioning, high standard of execution and improved restaurant staffing levels, we are working aggressively to build back even more dining room traffic, while benefiting from off premise sales that are double pre-pandemic levels,” Levin concluded. “Longer term, we have a comprehensive strategic plan aimed at significantly increasing our average weekly sales, approximately doubling our restaurant locations to 425 BJ’s locations nationwide and growing BJ’s sales to $2 billion and beyond.”

More commentary on the chain's performance and plan for expansion is expected in an earnings call set to kick off at 5:00pm ET.