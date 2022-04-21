Moving iMage Technologies, SNDBX partner to bring cinema experience to e-Sports

  • Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE:MITQ) and SNDBX, which manages amateur gaming and e-Sports leagues in cinema auditoriums, on Thursday announced a partnership to bring the theatre experience to gaming and e-Sports.
  • MITQ will serve as the official technology systems integrator for SNDBX.
  • MITQ will create custom-made portable gaming carts that integrate PCs or gaming consoles, accessories, IP switches and other proprietary technologies.
  • The 2 firms will cooperate on business development initiatives related to introduction of e-Sports and competitive amateur gaming to local cinemas.
  • "Our integrated mobile cart is the only product available of this nature and will allow SNDBX to quickly deploy competitive e-Sports technology in support of its cinema strategy," said Frank Tees, VP of technical sales support, MITQ.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.