Moving iMage Technologies, SNDBX partner to bring cinema experience to e-Sports
Apr. 21, 2022 4:29 PM ETMoving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE:MITQ) and SNDBX, which manages amateur gaming and e-Sports leagues in cinema auditoriums, on Thursday announced a partnership to bring the theatre experience to gaming and e-Sports.
- MITQ will serve as the official technology systems integrator for SNDBX.
- MITQ will create custom-made portable gaming carts that integrate PCs or gaming consoles, accessories, IP switches and other proprietary technologies.
- The 2 firms will cooperate on business development initiatives related to introduction of e-Sports and competitive amateur gaming to local cinemas.
- "Our integrated mobile cart is the only product available of this nature and will allow SNDBX to quickly deploy competitive e-Sports technology in support of its cinema strategy," said Frank Tees, VP of technical sales support, MITQ.