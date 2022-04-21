Cathie Wood’s ARKK holdings all traded lower Thursday -- except for Tesla

Black color pegboard with white letter in word ETF (abbreviation of Exchange Traded Fund)

bankrx/iStock via Getty Images

Cathie Wood's flagship actively managed ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) tumbled on Thursday, falling by 5%. In fact, the fund saw 35 of its 36 holdings trade to the downside.

The lone stock in the ARKK fund to end higher was the EV giant Tesla (TSLA), which posted a 3.2% gain in the wake of its quarterly report.

ARKK has now drifted lower in eight of its last 12 trading sessions and concluded the day at 53.34 a share, and at one point touched 52.91. The exchange traded fund now is just a short way away from 51.85, the near two-year trading low that it set a few weeks back on Mar. 15.

ARKK, which at one point hit a record trading high of 159.70, is now off that mark by 66.8% and is also down 44.7% in 2022.

While TSLA was ARKK’s only source of support on Thursday. Meanwhile, its worst performers were Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), 10x Genomics (TXG), and Roku (ROKU), which sank 10.7%, 9.5%, and 9.1%, respectively.

See below a snapshot of ARKK and each of its holding’s performances for Thursday along with each stock’s YTD returns:

In fairness to Wood and ARKK, they were not the only tech exchange traded fund that sold off on the day.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND), which at one point traded up 1%, concluded down 2% after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell contributed to a darkening sentiment on Wall Street, as the forecasts of rapidly rising interest rates put pressure on the market.

Also ending in the red were other popular technology-based ETFs like the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGT), which ended -1.9%, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) rounded out -1.7%, and the popular Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 2%. Furthermore, the 3X leveraged ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) dipped 5.9%.

ARKK’s decline came just days after the fund found itself at the top of the leaderboard supporting Tuesday’s rally.

