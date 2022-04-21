Bank OZK earnings beat as RESG loan originations reach another record
Apr. 21, 2022 4:35 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q1 earnings topped the average analyst estimate on Thursday as its Real Estate Specialties Group posted its second straight quarter of record originations.
- Bank OZK (OZK) shares are rising 1.0% in after hours trading.
- Q1 EPS of $1.02, beating the $0.96 consensus, fell from $1.17 in Q4 2021 and $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.
- RESG originated $3.14B of loans, up from $2.99B in Q4 2021.
- "Our combination of strong earnings and robust capital gives us great optionality to increase shareholder value," the company said its management comments. "Options for deploying our excess capital include organic loan growth, adding new business lines, continuing to increase the dividend on our common stock, financially attractive acquisitions for cash or some combination of cash and stock, and stock repurchases."
- Q1 provision for credit losses was $4.2M vs. benefit of $7.99M in Q4 and a benefit of $31.6M in Q1 2021.
- Net interest income of $249M, fell from $266M in Q4, but was up from $235M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 4.25% vs. 4.41% in Q4 and 3.86% in Q1 2021.
- Total noninterest income of $31.5M vs. $29.7M in Q4 and $32.1M in the year-ago quarter.
- Bank OZK's (OZK) total noninterest expense of $107.7M declined from $110.1M in Q4 and increased from $106.1M in the year-ago quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense of $54.6M vs. $55.0M in the prior quarter and $53.6M in Q1 2021.
- Total loans were $18.93B at March 31, 2022, up from $18.31B at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Deposits of $20.3B at March 31, 2022 vs. $20.2B at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Conference call on April 22 at 11:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Bank OZK (OZK) GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.21, revenue of $296.08M beats by $22.63M