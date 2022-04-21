United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was a rare spot of green in a sea of red on Thursday.

The airline operator bucked the broader market trend not only by eclipsing earnings estimates on Wednesday evening, but encouraging optimism on a return to normalcy in air travel.

"The demand environment is the strongest it's been in my 30 years in the industry – and United and its customers will benefit more than any other airline,” CEO Scott Kirby declared in the company’s quarterly release. “We're now seeing clear evidence that the second quarter will be an historic inflection point for our business. It leaves me more optimistic than ever about United's future."

That audacious outlook led Kirby to forecast a return to profits in the coming quarter that will eventually lead to full year profits for the air carrier.

On the back of Kirby’s optimism and solid results, analysts were also encouraged.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth noted that the commentary and revenue forecasts blew away even the most bullish estimates. He maintained his Outperform rating on shares into the summer travel season. Syth’s bullishness was seconded by Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg, who homed in on United’s ability to fend off inflation and staffing issues.

“United’s strong revenue follows on the heels of Delta’s similarly strong view and corroborates our view that major airlines will be successful in offsetting higher fuel prices given their greater exposure to less price-sensitive revenue segments such as corporate travel, premium leisure, long haul, cargo, and credit card,” Linenberg wrote. “Given United’s June quarter guidance on operating margin…we believe United is doing just that.”

He maintained a Buy rating on shares as the industry appears capable of overcoming a rapid rise in fuel costs and driving higher on booming demand for air travel.

