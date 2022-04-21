Gap says Old Navy president and CEO Nancy Green to step down, shares fall

Apr. 21, 2022 4:42 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Old Navy storefront

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS) slid 10.4% to $12.80 in aftermarket trading on Thursday after the U.S. apparel chain said its Old Navy brand president and CEO Nancy Green will step down.
  • "As we look to seize Old Navy’s potential, particularly amidst the macro-economic dynamics facing our industry, we believe now is the right time to bring in a new leader...," said Gap CEO Sonia Syngal.
  • An external search is underway for Green's replacement, Gap said.
  • Gap's Old Navy brand has been underperforming, with the company reporting muted net sales and flat comparable sales at the brand for Q4.
  • The company had pursued a plan to split off Old Navy in 2019, though it later abandoned the plan.
  • Gap also said it is updating its Q1 net sales growth guidance to about low to mid-teens Y/Y declines from its prior guidance of mid to high single digit Y/Y declines.
