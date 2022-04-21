Pebblebrook Hotel Trust plans to acquire Inn on Fifth for $156M
Apr. 21, 2022 4:49 PM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is planning an acquisition of Inn on Fifth in Naples, Florida, for $156.0M.
- PEB intends to fund the acquisition with ~$78.0M of cash and ~$77.6M of perpetual preferred operating partnership units with an annual distribution rate of 6.0% and ~$0.4M of common units.
- The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to complete by Q2-end.
- Noble House Hotels & Resorts will manage the luxury resort property.
- Based on the estimated February 12-month performance, the 119-room hotel generated a revenue/available room of $431, hotel EBITDA of $11.3M and hotel net operating income, after a 4% capital reserve, of $10.5M.
- The acquisition of Inn on Fifth would bring the total number of properties in Pebblebrook's portfolio to 54.