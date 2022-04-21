LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) said Thursday it will cease operation of its Houston refinery no later than the end of 2023.

In the meantime, the company said it will continue to serve the fuels market while considering potential transactions and alternatives for the site, noting the Houston refinery has a rated capacity to transform 268K bbl/day of crude oil into transportation fuels and other products such as lubricants, chemical intermediates and petroleum coke.

The company expects to incur related charges into 2024, including $300M-$400M for accelerated amortization of operating lease assets, $150M-$250M for asset decommissioning costs, and $80M-$120M for personnel related costs.

LyondellBasell (LYB) "deserves a Buy rating due to fundamental upside," Wolf Report writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.