Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) was battered in post-market trading after posting a disappointing first quarter earnings result.

The South Boston-based brewer reported GAAP EPS of -$0.16 missing the mark by $2.25, while revenue came in $14.7 million below Wall Street expectations.

"While we met our internal targets for depletions, shipments and financials, our first quarter performance suffers by comparison to our exceptional performance in the first quarter of 2021," CEO Dave Burwick said. "We fully expect depletion and shipment volumes to improve, both in absolute terms and against less difficult prior year volume comparisons.”

Depletions decreased 7% from the prior year as brands like Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, and Dogfish Head fell out of favor with consumers.

More distressingly for investors, shipment volume for the quarter fell over 25% reflecting issues with the very same brands, offset only slightly by strength in the flagship Samuel Adams brand. Additionally, gross margins chalked up at 40.2% marked a notable decrease from the 45.8% realized one year ago. Management cited supply chain problems and material costs for the squeezed margins, while noting it is attempting to offset this impact by raising prices.

Shares were marked over 3% lower in Thursday’s extended session.

The after-market crash for the stock only adds to a terrible 2022 for the company as it has seen shares crater over 33% year to date.