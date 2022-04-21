Allstate estimates catastrophe losses of $227M for March, $462M for Q1
Apr. 21, 2022 5:00 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) on Thursday estimated catastrophe losses for March at $227M or $179M, after tax; Q1 catastrophe losses was $462M, pre-tax.
- March catastrophe losses included six events, primarily tornado and wind in Texas and the southeast.
- ALL also said that, beginning with this month's release, the company will further expand reporting transparency by disclosing quarterly non-catastrophe prior year reserve reestimates (favorable or unfavorable) in the release issued for the final month of each quarter.
- For Q1, unfavorable non-catastrophe prior year reserve reestimates was about $160M, primarily driven by both auto physical damage and bodily injury severity.
- ALL stock earlier closed -1.9% at $141.13.