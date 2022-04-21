PTC, ITC Infotech partner to ramp up customer digital transformation initiatives
Apr. 21, 2022 5:10 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) said Thursday it inked a deal with ITC Infotech to ramp up customer digital transformation initiatives, focused on adopting PTC's Windchill product lifecycle management SaaS.
- ITC Infotech will acquire a portion of PTC's PLM implementation services business and create a new unit called DxP Services.
- The 2 firms will work together to deliver "in-flight" Windchill implementation services for existing PTC customers while also enabling customers to move from their existing implementation of Windchill to next-generation SaaS.
- Professionals from both PTC and ITC Infotech will join DxP Services. Many PTC PLM implementation experts will join DxP Services to ensure smooth transition for customers.
- DxP Services will expand the range of services it provides over time.
- The deal is expected to close in Q3.