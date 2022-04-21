Alpine Income Property stock gains after 2022 FFO guidance gets lifted

  • Alpine Income property (NYSE:PINE) stock is rising nearly 2% in afterhours trading Thursday after the REIT boosted its full-year funds from operations outlook.
  • Sees 2022 FFO of $1.55-1.60 per diluted share vs. $1.53-1.58 in the prior view.
  • The company has narrowed its acquisitions outlook to $215M-250M from $200M-250M in the previous forecast.
  • Expects dispositions to be $75M-100M in 2022, up from $40M-50M in the previous view.
  • Meanwhile, Q1 FFO of $0.49 rose from $0.42 in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 lease income of $10.8M jumped from $5.89M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Total revenues of $10.8M topped the consensus of $10.47M and soared from $5.89M in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 operating expenses were $8.2M vs. $4.82M in Q1 of last year.
  • Conference call on April 22 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • In mid-April, Alpine Income Property sold an office leased to Wells Fargo for $38.8M.
