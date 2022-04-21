Heidrick & Struggles International COO transitions to client-facing matters

  • Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) announces that Michael Cullen will be transitioning out of COO position, effective as of June 1, 2022, to focus on client-facing matters.
  • In that regard, Mr. Cullen will continue with the Company in its Executive Search business, and also serve as a Senior Advisor to the CEO to advise on strategic projects.
  • Company has decided to eliminate the role of COO and reallocate the duties associated with such role to existing members of the company’s global leadership team.
  • SEC filing
