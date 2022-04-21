CooperCompanies receives FTC request for more information for Cook Medical acquisition
Apr. 21, 2022 5:23 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") is requesting additional information from CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO) and Cook Medical in regards to the former's acquisition of the latter's reproductive health business.
- The so-called "second request" is designed to extend the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period until the companies have substantially complied with the FTC request, unless that period is extended voluntarily by the companies or terminated sooner by the FTC.
- Cooper (COO) said it expects the transaction to close by the end of the year.
- Cooper (COO) is acquiring Cook's reproductive health business for ~$875M.