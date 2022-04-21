Associated Bank to stop overdraft fees, non-sufficient funds fees in Q3
Apr. 21, 2022 5:39 PM ETAssociated Banc-Corp (ASB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In an effort to reduce the burden of overdrafts on customers, Associated Bank (NYSE:ASB) has joined a raft of U.S. lenders to end non-sufficient funds fees as well as overdraft protection transfer fees in early Q3.
- "The planned changes in the third quarter are expected to reduce the total burden of overdrafts to our customers by approximately 30%," the company said Thursday.
- Meanwhile, ASB stock is rising 3.6% in afterhours trading following stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
