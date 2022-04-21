Hot Stocks: UAL, NUE rise on earnings; XRX, CVNA drop; Chinese tech stocks fall

Concerns about interest rates left the major averages sharply lower at the close on Thursday. Wall Street opened the day higher, but the major averages deteriorated amid hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Chinese tech stocks were among the names losing ground during the session, although their retreat had more to do with authorities in their home country. Continued confusion about the regulatory treatment of Didi (DIDI) prompted declines in Baidu (BIDU), Weibo (WB) and Alibaba (BABA) as well.

Beyond rate concerns, earnings news was a key catalyst during the session. Xerox (XRX) and Carvana (CVNA) both plummeted following the release of their respective financial figures. Meanwhile, quarterly updates prompted buying in United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE).

Sector In Focus

Chinese tech stocks declined, dragged down by a whirlpool caused by Didi Global (DIDI), which continues to be at the center of regulatory uncertainty.

The latest news involves reported disagreement among Beijing authorities concerning proposed penalties related to a cybersecurity investigation into DIDI. The latest headlines prompted renewed fears of a murky regulatory climate in China, which could weigh on high-profile stocks in the country's tech sector.

DIDI, which is in the process of delisting from the U.S. market, dropped about 9% on the news. Meanwhile, Baidu (BIDU) and Weibo (WB) each fell more than 5%.

Alibaba (BABA) also finished lower, retreating by almost 4%.

Standout Gainer

In the most recent encouraging data point for the airline industry, United Airlines (UAL) issued an optimistic forecast with its latest earnings report. The prospects of an improving post-pandemic recovery sparked a 9% rally in the airline's shares.

UAL released shaky results for its most recent quarter. Its loss came in slightly wider than forecasts, with revenue that trailed analyst's consensus.

Still, the firm's top-line figure jumped 135% and the company painted a rosy picture of current travel demand. "The demand environment is the strongest it's been in my 30 years in the industry," reported CEO Scott Kirby.

He added: “We're now seeing clear evidence that the second quarter will be a historic inflection point for our business. It leaves me more optimistic than ever about United's future."

Based on this strong forecast, UAL ended Thursday's session at $50.85, a rally of $4.33 on the session. This represented the highest close since November.

UAL has come well off a 52-week low of $30.54 reached in early March when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a sudden spike in fuel prices. The stock has climbed nearly 67% from that low.

Standout Loser

A surprise quarterly loss triggered an investor exodus out of Xerox (XRX). Amid worries about rising costs, shares dropped 16%.

The provider of print and digital document products and services reported a loss in Q1. Analysts had projected a profit. Revenue came in slightly ahead of consensus, although the figure dropped about 2% from last year to reach $1.67B.

The bottom line was undercut by inflationary pressures and higher logistics costs. In addition, the company said supply problems limited its ability to fulfill demand.

XRX declined $3.11 to close at $16.74. During the session, shares reached an intraday 52-week low of $16.07.

Notable New High

Nucor (NUE) rode a strong earnings figure to yet another 52-week high. Shares climbed about 4% on the session, as investors bet on continued upside potential for the steel maker.

The company's revenue total missed analysts' lofty expectations, despite nearly 50% growth from last year. However, the Q1 profit figure edged past consensus and the firm issued an upbeat forecast for Q2.

Commenting on the current quarter, NUE said: "End use market demand remains strong for steel and steel products, and we remain confident that 2022 will be another year of very strong earnings and cash flow for Nucor."

Inspired by the earnings report, NUE surged to an intraday 52-week high of $187.90. Shares moderated from there but still ended at $175.59, a gain of $6.34 on the session.

NUE has rallied sharply so far this year, coming off of levels around $93 in late January. The stock has more than doubled since that point.

Notable New Low

Earnings news prompted a selling spree in Carvana (CVNA). A wider-than-expected loss sent shares of the online car dealer lower by 10% and to a new 52-week low.

The company blamed its red ink for the quarter on a "unique environment" that included Omicron, high used car prices and rising interest rates. Even with its weak bottom line, revenues exceeded projections, rising nearly 56% from last year to reach $3.5B.

CVNA retreated $9.36 to finish trading at $83.14. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $79.28.

Generally speaking, CVNA has been trending lower since last August, after hitting a 52-week high of $376.83. Shares have retreated 78% since that point.

