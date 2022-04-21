Corsair Gaming stock sinks aftermarket on weak prelim Q1 results

Professional gamer playing online video game at home

Arsenii Palivoda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock sank 13.8% postmarket after the firm's prelim. Q1 revenue widely missed Street view due to short-term slowdown in consumer spending in Europe.
  • Prelim. Q1 unaudited revenue was ~$380M, down ~28% Y/Y and well below consensus estimate of $449.73M.
  • Prelim. Q1 unaudited adj. EBITDA is expected to be $14M-15M vs. adj. EBITDA of $80.4M in Q1 2021.
  • "We were not expecting to show growth over Q1 2021 since that quarter contained stimulus checks and pent-up demand due to product shortages," said CEO Andy Paul.
  • "... inflation is higher than expected and the Ukraine war put a strain on consumer confidence. We are encouraged by reports of GPU pricing falling and availability coming back to normal and we expect that to result in a surge of self-built gaming PC activity in H2 of this year," he added.
  • The firm will release its Q1 results and outlook on May 5.
  • CRSR stock declined ~17% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.