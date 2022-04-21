Power Solutions secures additional $30M shareholder loan agreement with Weichai America

  • Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) on Thursday entered into a fourth shareholder's loan agreement with its majority stockholder Weichai America for access to up to $30M of credit at the discretion of Weichai.
  • The fourth shareholder agreement with Weichai comes at an interest rate of SOFR plus 4.65% with maturity on March 31, 2023.
  • PSIX in December last year had entered into a third shareholder's loan agreement with Weichai for access to up to $50M of credit.
  • "We appreciate Weichai's continued support of (PSIX) as we execute on the company's business objectives and work to generate improved financial results,” said the company's CEO Lance Arnett.
  • Stock earlier closed flat at $2.90.
