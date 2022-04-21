Power Solutions secures additional $30M shareholder loan agreement with Weichai America
Apr. 21, 2022 5:49 PM ETPower Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) on Thursday entered into a fourth shareholder's loan agreement with its majority stockholder Weichai America for access to up to $30M of credit at the discretion of Weichai.
- The fourth shareholder agreement with Weichai comes at an interest rate of SOFR plus 4.65% with maturity on March 31, 2023.
- PSIX in December last year had entered into a third shareholder's loan agreement with Weichai for access to up to $50M of credit.
- "We appreciate Weichai's continued support of (PSIX) as we execute on the company's business objectives and work to generate improved financial results,” said the company's CEO Lance Arnett.
- Stock earlier closed flat at $2.90.