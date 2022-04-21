Latham Group's Odessa, Texas fiberglass facility affected by fire, no injuries reported

Apr. 21, 2022 6:01 PM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) on Thursday said its fiberglass facility in Odessa, Texas was affected by a fire.
  • SWIM said no employees were present at the time of the incident and no one was injured.
  • Latham, a U.S. designer, maker and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, said the Odessa location is the company's second smallest U.S. fiberglass facility.
  • SWIM said the fire primarily impacted the facility's production area. However, existing inventory in the facility was largely unaffected.
  • Latham said production at the facility, along with pool deliveries from it, have been paused as the cause of the fire is investigated and the extent of damage assessed.
  • The company said it is in the process of moving assets and resources to its other U.S. fiberglass manufacturing facilities to minimize disruption in services.
  • SWIM stock earlier closed -0.4% at $12.97.
