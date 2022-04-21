China's CNOOC surges in its Shanghai trading debut

Apr. 21, 2022 6:30 AM ETCNOOC Limited (CEOHF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Chinese oil group Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) jumped nearly 28% Thursday in its first day of trading in Shanghai, six months after it was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

China's biggest offshore driller raised 28.1B yuan (~$4.4B) from the offering, the world's third-largest equity capital markets deal so far this year, according to Dealogic, and the final total could climb by as much as 15% to a maximum of ~$5B if banks exercise their green shoe option.

With prices for oil and other commodities surging, Cnooc and its peers have been spared a selloff that has hurt broader Chinese markets; the company reported a record annual net profit for 2021 of 70.3B yuan.

In one of the potentially largest disposals in the aging basin by a foreign firm in recent years, Cnooc reportedly is considering a sale of its U.K. North Sea portfolio.

