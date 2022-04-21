Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) said Thursday it has hired outside advisors after deciding to solicit proposals for restructuring options, including privatization, from potential investors.

The company expects to finish the non-binding phase of evaluating proposals before its June annual shareholder meeting, and plans to disclose the number of proposals and the nature of deal structures.

Analysts say the likelihood of Toshiba (TOSBF) going private has increased, but it is not certain that Japan's government would approve a sale, since Toshiba (TOSBF) - with its expertise in nuclear power - is a company of interest to national security under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act.

The news comes after Toshiba's shareholders last month rejected the company's original restructuring plan to split into two parts.