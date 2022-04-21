EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) said it expects a $2.82B non-cash net loss in Q1 on its financial commodity derivative contracts, Argus Media reported Thursday.

Q1 cash losses related to the company's commodity price hedging will total $296M, according to the Argus report.

Oil prices consistently above $100/bbl in recent weeks have encouraged encouraged some producers to scrap contracts designed to protect against sudden declines in prices, in an attempt to capture the upside from the rally, Argus says.

EOG (EOG) has more than 10K potential "premium" drilling locations and is considered one of the most technically proficient drillers in the shale patch, Michael Fitzsimmons writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.