SAP SE Non-GAAP EPS of €1.00 misses by €0.13, revenue of €7.08B beats by €200M

Apr. 22, 2022 1:05 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • SAP SE press release (NYSE:SAP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.00 misses by €0.13.
  • Revenue of €7.08B (+11.5% Y/Y) beats by €200M.
  • Cloud revenue growth further accelerates, up 31% and up 25% at constant currencies
  • Current cloud backlog approaches €10bn, up 28% and up 23% at constant currencies.
  • Q2 Guidance: Cloud revenue growth of 7% to 9%.
  • Cloud and software revenue growth of 4% to 6%.
  • Operating profit growth (non-IFRS) 4% to 6%.

  • For 2022, SAP now expects:

    • €11.55 – 11.85 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2021: €9.42 billion), up 23% to 26% at constant currencies.
    • €25.0 – 25.5 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2021: €24.08 billion), up 4% to 6% at constant currencies.
    • €7.8 – 8.25 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2021: €8.23 billion), flat to down 5% at constant currencies.
    • The share of more predictable revenue (defined as the total of cloud revenue and software support revenue) is expected to reach approximately 78% (2021: 75%).
    • Free cash flow above €4.5 billion (2021: €5.01 billion).
    • SAP now expects a full-year 2022 effective tax rate (IFRS) of 28.0% to 32.0% (previously: 25.0% to 28.0%) and an effective tax rate (non-IFRS) of 23.0% to 27.0% (previously: 22.0% to 25.0%). The increase of the effective tax rate outlook mainly reflects an updated projection of the 2022 financial income contribution of Sapphire Ventures in light of current market conditions.
