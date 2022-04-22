CapStar Financial GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.03, revenue of $30.23M misses by $1.25M
Apr. 22, 2022 1:17 AM ETCapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CapStar Financial press release (NASDAQ:CSTR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $30.23M (-6.1% Y/Y) misses by $1.25M.
- Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 1.37 percent and 11.39 percent, respectively.
- The Company's average deposits totaled $2.70B in the first quarter of 2022, equal to the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The Company’s first quarter effective income tax rate decreased to ~19.6 percent compared to 22.5 percent for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.