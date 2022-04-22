Renault SA reports Q1 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Apr. 22, 2022 1:46 AM ETRenault SA (RNLSY), RNSDFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Renault SA press release (OTCPK:RNLSY): Q1 Revenue of €9.75B (-2.7% Y/Y).
  • Global sales amounted to 552,000 vehicles in the Q12022, in a still very disrupted market context.
  • AVTOVAZ and Renault Russia's revenue was €0.9B, down-15.7% over the period.
  • Excluding the activities of AVTOVAZ and Renault Russia, the Group's revenue was €8.9B, down -1.1% and Automotive revenue was €8.1B, down -1.0%.
  • Automotive sales excluding AVTOVAZ were €7,685M, down 14.1%.
  • Renault Group confirms its financial outlook as announced on March 23, 2022.
  • Reaffirms FY22 guidance: The Group confirms a total 2022 production loss estimated at 300,000 vehicles, mainly in the 1H of the year.
  • A Group operating margin of around 3%; a positive automotive operational free cash flow.
  • As indicated during the presentation of its FY 2021 results on February 18, 2022, the Group confirms to be ahead of its mid-term Renaulution objectives and is accelerating the implementation of its strategic plan.
