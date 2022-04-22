First United Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86, revenue of $17.72M

Apr. 22, 2022 1:55 AM ETFirst United Corporation (FUNC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • First United press release (NASDAQ:FUNC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86.
  • Revenue of $17.72M (+6.9% Y/Y).
  • The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021
  • Total provision expense credit of $0.4M for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to expense of $0.1M for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Total deposits at March 31, 2022 increased by $38.2 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2021.
  • Book value per share of the Company's common stock was $20.65 at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.43 per share at December 31, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.