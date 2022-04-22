Investar Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.15, revenue of $27.69M beats by $4.91M
Apr. 22, 2022 2:00 AM ETInvestar Holding Corporation (ISTR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Investar press release (NASDAQ:ISTR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $27.69M (+25.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.91M.
- Return on average assets improved to 1.60% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 1.06% and 0.92% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
- Core efficiency ratio improved to 64.51% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 66.54% and 67.35% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
- Total deposits increased $65.7 million, or 3.1%, to $2.19 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.12 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased $176.1 million, or 8.8%, compared to $2.01 billion at March 31, 2021.
- Total loans were $1.88 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $5.4 million, or 0.3%, compared to December 31, 2021, and an increase of $31.5 million, or 1.7%, compared to March 31, 2021.