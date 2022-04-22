Ipsos SA reports Q1 results

Apr. 22, 2022 2:09 AM ETIpsos SA (IPSOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ipsos SA press release (OTC:IPSOF): Q1 Revenue of €547.8M (+17.5% Y/Y).

  • The net debt to equity ratio at March 31, 2022 was 4.4%, down from 13.4% at December 31, 2021 and 19.9% at March 31, 2021.

  • The company has good liquidity with €420M in cash and approximately €300M in undrawn bank facilities.

  • "We will continue to build on 2021’s record performance in 2022, with headline organic growth of around 5%, but an underlying growth of around 7% or more, taking out the temporary positive impact of Covid-related contracts. Our gross margin will continue to rise, helping protect operating margins that will remain substantially ahead of the pre-pandemic period, between 12 and 13% for 2022."

