Investar approves incremental $400K buyback program
Apr. 22, 2022 3:17 AM ETInvestar Holding Corporation (ISTR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) has approved an incremental share repurchase program of up to 400K shares of its common stock, in addition to 128,444 shares remaining under the current repurchase program.
- The additional shares authorized for repurchase represent ~4% of Investar's outstanding common stock.
- Recent stock buyback activity includes 359,138 shares that were repurchased by Investar during the year ended December 31, 2021 at an average price of $19.24 and 77,248 shares that were repurchased by Investar during Q1 at an average price of $19.95.
- The buyback program has no expiration date.
- Earlier, Investar Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.15, revenue of $27.69M beats by $4.91M.