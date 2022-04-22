Brewer AB InBev to divest its interest in Russia JV
Apr. 22, 2022 3:58 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)CABGY, CABJF, HEINY, HINKFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) said on Friday it would sell its stake in Russian joint-venture AB InBev Efes which will result in a $1.1 billion impairment charge in its first quarter results, as it joins the global move to exit operations following the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
- The move comes in wake of decisions across the beer industry to halt operations which includes its rivals Carlsberg, while Dutch rival Heineken has said in late March it plans to sell its business in the country and that its Russia exit would amount to related charges of about 400 million euros ($434 million).
- AB InBev said a request to suspend the license for production and sale of the Bud brand in Russia will also be part of a potential deal for the Russia JV.
- In March, AB InBev suspended sales of its Budweiser brand in Russia and had forfeited financial benefit from its Russian JV, following the lead of other major brewers in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow dubs a "special operation".
- "AB InBev today announced that it will sell its non-controlling interest in the AB InBev Efes joint venture and is in active discussions with its partner, Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, to acquire this interest," it said in a statement.
- The joint venture was formed in 2018, combining their respective Russian and Ukrainian businesses and has 11 breweries in Russia.
- The Danish brewer said on Thursday its decision to sell its business in Russia would result in a writedown of about $1.39 billion.
- AB InBev also said it had introduced Chernigivske, Ukraine’s most popular beer brand, to many countries, including Britain, Germany, Belgium, France and the Netherlands.
- “All profits from the sale of Chernigivske will go to support humanitarian relief efforts and AB InBev is guaranteeing at least five million dollars of support from this humanitarian initiative,” it said.