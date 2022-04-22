European stocks lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month

London -0.51%.

Germany -1.33%. Germany April flash manufacturing PMI 54.1 vs 54.5 expected.

France -1.18%. France April flash services PMI 58.8 vs 56.5 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped by 1% after bourses opened, with the retail, tech and oil and gas sectors marking the biggest losses.

Eurozone April flash services PMI 57.7 vs 55.0 expected.

UK March retail sales -1.4% vs -0.3% m/m expected. Data out in the United Kingdom showed retail sales volumes dropping above expectations in the month of March, raising concerns about an economic slowdown.

Coming up in the session: UK April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI at 0830 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 2.95%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 0.96%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 2.01%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE -0.31%; CAC -0.37%; DAX -1.24% and EURO STOXX -1.19%.