Yum China inaugurates first KFC Green Pioneer stores in Hangzhou and Beijing
Apr. 22, 2022 5:16 AM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Taking a step towards sustainability to achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) has launched KFC's first Green Pioneer Stores in Hangzhou and Beijing.
- "We are committed to driving meaningful change and pioneering in the restaurant industry towards net-zero emissions. Building Green Pioneer Stores is an important part of our journey," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "We will continue to explore utilization of innovative technologies in restaurant construction and operations to promote sustainable development as well as contribute to the low carbon economy."
- Green Pioneer Stores are expected to further reduce GHG emissions by approximately 15% per year.