WHO makes U-turn, backs Gilead's remdesivir for certain COVID patients after new data emerges
Apr. 22, 2022 5:22 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of hospitalization, following publication of new data.
- The WHO said it had previously suggested against the use of remdesivir in all patients with COVID-19 regardless of disease severity, as the evidence at that time showed little or no effect on mortality.
- The agency said in an April 22 press release that following publication of new data from a trial looking at the outcome of admission to hospital, WHO updated its recommendation.
- The WHO noted that the recommendation for use of remdesivir, sold as Veklury, in patients with severe or critical COVID-19 is currently under review.
- The WHO also backed the use of Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid for certain COVID patients but raised concerns on the drug's access and pricing and availability in low- and middle-income countries.