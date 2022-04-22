Arcos Dorados prices 6.125% sustainability-linked senior notes due 2029
Apr. 22, 2022 5:40 AM ETArcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) has priced $350M of 6.125% sustainability-linked senior unsecured notes due May 27, 2029 to be issued by its subsidiary Arcos Dorados B.V. at 99.991% of the principal amount.
- The notes include sustainability performance targets associated with the company’s commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 36% in its restaurants and offices and by 31% in its supply chain by 2030.
- Offering is expected to close on April 27, 2022.
- The proceeds will be used by the Issuer to fund the tender offers conducted by the company to purchase for cash any and all of its $201.763M properly tendered outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2023, and up to $150M of its properly tendered outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and for general corporate purposes.