Serum Institute sits on 200M COVID doses stockpile, stops production amid supply glut - Bloomberg
Apr. 22, 2022 5:58 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), NVAXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Indian vaccine maker Serum Institute of India shut down production of COVID vaccines in December 2021 after its stockpile grew to 200M doses, Bloomberg News reported citing Serum's CEO Adar Poonawalla.
- The company stopped producing fresh batches of COVID doses as supply outpaced demand amid global vaccine glut.
- Poonawalla was concerned that vaccines going to waste if the doses expired. He had even offered to donate the shots to whoever required them, added the report.
- Serum has license deals with U.K.'s AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Gaithersburg, Md.-based Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), among others to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.
- The company makes Novavax' protein-based COVID vaccine NVX-CoV2373 and AstraZeneca's vaccine, sold as Covishield in India.