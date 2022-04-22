Inspirato reports 5% passive stake acquired by Tang Capital
Apr. 22, 2022 5:55 AM ETInspirato Incorporated (ISPO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) announced that Tang Capital reported a 5% stake in the company through the ownership of 2.4M shares, par value $0.0001/share, as per its latest filing.
- The shares consists of 1.4M shares currently issuable on the exercise of the public warrants; each public warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of the issuer's common stock at a price of $11.50/share.
- It will expire five years after the completion of a business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.
- Shares are trading 3.9% higher premarket.